Weather Authority: Cloudy Thursday starts off with a chill
PHILADELPHIA - After a few cooler, dreary days in the Delaware Valley you can expect even more of the same on Thursday once we warm up from a morning chill.
Thursday you can expect high of 70 degrees after starting the day in the low 50s. Lingering clouds and stray showers, especially down the shore may keep things a little cooler.
Friday will bring even more of the same but will be slightly cooler with highs only expected to reach the mid-60s.
Relief is on the way this Saturday with some more consistent sunshine expected along with highs in the 70s and a comfortable breeze.
Sunday will bring even more sun with highs in the upper 60s!
