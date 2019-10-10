Weather Authority: Cloudy Thursday starts off with a chill

After a few cooler, dreary days in the Delaware Valley you can expect even more of the same on Thursday once we warm up from a morning chill.

Thursday you can expect high of 70 degrees after starting the day in the low 50s. Lingering clouds and stray showers, especially down the shore may keep things a little cooler.

Friday will bring even more of the same but will be slightly cooler with highs only expected to reach the mid-60s.

Relief is on the way this Saturday with some more consistent sunshine expected along with highs in the 70s and a comfortable breeze.

Sunday will bring even more sun with highs in the upper 60s!

For the latest forecast, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app!