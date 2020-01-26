Weather Authority: Cloudy Tuesday with seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy and breezy Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.

Precipitation is expected to hold off for the next several days, with partly sunny to sunny skies dominating the forecast. The FOX 29 Weather Authority predicts rain for the weekend, with the possibility of wet snow.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 45 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 42 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 32

