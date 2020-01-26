Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Cloudy Tuesday with seasonable temps

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Monday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr and Scott Williams have the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy and breezy Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.

Precipitation is expected to hold off for the next several days, with partly sunny to sunny skies dominating the forecast. The FOX 29 Weather Authority predicts rain for the weekend, with the possibility of wet snow.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s. 

___ 

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 45 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 42 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 32

___

