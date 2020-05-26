Weather Authority: Cloudy, warm Wednesday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area will see another warm day Wednesday.
Temperatures will reach a high of 79 degrees amid cloudy conditions.
The warm weather will continue throughout the week with a chance of showers.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, warm. High: 79, Low: 61
THURSDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66
FRIDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66
