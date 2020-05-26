Weather Authority: Cloudy, warm Wednesday ahead

The Philadelphia area will see another warm day Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 79 degrees amid cloudy conditions.

The warm weather will continue throughout the week with a chance of showers.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, warm. High: 79, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66

