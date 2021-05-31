Weather Authority: Comfortable Tuesday night leads to cloudy, humid Wednesday

Tuesday proved a beautiful day, with filtered sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Changes are in store over the next few days and into next week, so this may have been the end of truly pleasant weather.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Tuesday night will be comfortable with temperatures in the upper 50s across the region, under an overcast sky.

Wednesday should see an increase of clouds, as well as humidity. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday, severe weather may make a return to the Delaware Valley, with the main threat being flooding and damaging winds. There is a moderate threat of hail. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

There may be some showers Thursday morning, then there will be a break. Depending upon how much sunshine breaks through during the break will determine the level of storm severity. Storms could start to flare in the late afternoon, along the I95 corridor.

The heat returns this weekend, and into next week, with highs forecasted into the 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Overcast, comfortable. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, warm. High: 80, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Scattered storms. High: 76, Low: 67

FRIDAY: Early showers. High: 82, Low: 64

