Weather Authority: Cool and rainy Monday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy Monday to kick off the week.

Temperatures will reach a high of 52 degrees amid cloud coverage and periods of rain.

Clouds and cooler temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast through at least Tuesday.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Wednesday, with a high of 70 degrees.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. High: 52 Low: 47

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 57 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. High: 70 Low: 54

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 71 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 68 Low: 54