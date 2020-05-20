Weather Authority: Cool, breezy Wednesday slated for region

Expect temperatures in the mid-60s on Wednesday with a steady breeze for most of the day.

Morning conditions will be mostly cloudy and cool, with temperatures in the 50s. A breeze will linger throughout the day, but gusts will not reach the intensity that the region saw on Tuesday.

Clouds will begin to breakup during the afternoon hours and lead to pockets of sunshine. Expect temperatures to climb into the 60s by noontime and peak at 65 for the day.

Conditions will turn seasonable on Thursday with sunny skies and a high of 70. Showers will move into the region on Friday and linger through Saturday morning, but should not cancel any Memorial Day festivities.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, breeze. High: 65

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 73, Low: 53

SATURDAY: a.m. showers. High: 76, Low: 62

