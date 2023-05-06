Weather Authority: Cool Saturday night leads to cloudier Sunday with chance of p.m. showers

Saturday has been a gorgeous day, after what felt like an endless number of drizzly, damp, dreary and too cool days. Such a refreshing change and a beautiful spring day.

Overnight into Sunday will cool off a bit. Don’t keep the windows open, as temps overnight dip into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunday will start sunny and highs will top out in the mid-70s. But, clouds roll in during the lunch hour, bringing the chance of showers throughout much of the late afternoon and into the night. Certainly not a washout, just passing showers.

Looking ahead, Monday will see partly cloudy conditions, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

It cools just a touch for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the 70s return by the end of the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 50

SUNDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 76, Low: 58

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Cloudy all day. High: 64, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 68, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny all day. High: 76, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 78, Low: 58