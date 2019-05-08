Weather Authority: Cooler, cloudy Wednesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for cooler and cloudy Wednesday, with the chance of a stray shower.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 68 degrees.

The forecast should stay dry until Mother's Day on Sunday, when it is expected to rain.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. High: 68 Low: 58

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 61 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 74 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 69 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 53