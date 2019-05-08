Weather Authority: Cooler, cloudy Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - The Philadelphia area is slated for cooler and cloudy Wednesday, with the chance of a stray shower.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 68 degrees.
The forecast should stay dry until Mother's Day on Sunday, when it is expected to rain.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. High: 68 Low: 58
THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 61 Low: 68
FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 74 Low: 59
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 69 Low: 53
SUNDAY: Rain. High: 55 Low: 53