Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see nuisance drizzle, dense fog Tuesday

The Delaware Valley is waking up to nuisance drizzle and fog on Tuesday that could make for a messy morning commute.

A dense fog advisory is in effect, causing reduced visibility. FOX 29's Sue Serio is encouraging drivers to leave extra space between themselves and other cars and recommending that low beams be used as drivers navigate the fog.

Despite the inconvenient rain and fog, conditions are mild and temperatures will reach the 70s.

Looking ahead, Wednesday's conditions will be similar, but the sun will begin peeking through the clouds in the afternoon.

Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures in the 60s will linger from Thursday until next week.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: A.m. fog, drizzle. High: 70

WEDNESDAY: A.m. fog., P.m. sun. High: 71, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 66, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 62, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 63, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 48

MONDAY: Halloween. High: 67, Low: 56