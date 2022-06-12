Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see warm temperatures, humidity Monday

Residents in the Delaware Valley will see spotty showers Monday morning as a low-pressure system moves through the area.

A storm could hit Berks County with thunder and hail, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

By 6 a.m., the rain begins to dry out and sunshine will break through as temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will begin with fog and will include a later morning storm that brings heavy rain around 10 a.m.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Warm & muggy. High: 88

TUESDAY: AM showers and PM sun. High: 80, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Humid again. High: 87, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Storm chance. High: 85, Low: 67

FRIDAY: The 90s return. High: 90, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Father's Day. High: 76, Low: 60