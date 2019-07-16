Weather Authority: Excessive Heat Watch Weds. through Sun.

The Philadelphia area is slated for an oppressively hot Tuesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 94 degrees.

Some clouds in the morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Wednesday through Sunday evening. A Code Red is in effect for the City of Philadelphia.

Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday with afternoon thunderstorms, followed by scattered thunderstorms Thursday.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach nearly 100 degrees by Saturday.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 94 Low: 77

WEDNESDAY: Isloated thunderstorms. High: 94 Low: 76

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 88 Low: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 96 Low: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 99 Low: 80