Weather Authority: Fall-like temps stick around Thursday, warm weekend ahead

It’s really starting to feel like fall Thursday with the morning starting off in the 50s!

Don’t expect highs to get out of the low 70s until Friday, as we head into a warmer weekend.

Thursday will be sunny and cool with a high of 73 degrees. Friday will bring more sunshine and a high of 80 degrees.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

This weekend, we’ll really heat up with highs reaching the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will mark the official end of summer.

If you’ve been paying attention to the forecast, you’ll notice we aren’t expecting any rain until fall finally arrives next week.