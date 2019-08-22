Weather Authority: Heat continues Thursday ahead of weekend cool off

The Delaware Valley will be feeling the heat once again as the heatwave is expected to continue Thursday.

Highs are expected to reach 92 degrees in parts of the area, but expect things to be less humid. A pop-up shower or storm is also possible.

Come Friday, we’ll finally see a bit of a cool off that will feel more like early September. Expect highs to hover around 80 degrees with a cold front moving in during the afternoon and evening.

Those more pleasant temps will be with us through the weekends with temps in the low 80s and even 70s through Monday.

Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for the latest forecast.