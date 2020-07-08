Weather Authority: Heat continues Thursday with mix of sun and clouds

Passing showers and thunderstorms will clear to the north of the city overnight, and conditions will become muggy. Heat will continue on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A flash flood watch has been issued until 10 p.m. for Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County.

Early morning temperatures will sit in the 70s, but rapidly warm to nearly 80 degrees by 10 a.m. Sunshine will break through the cloud cover around noon time as the warm-up continues through the 80s.

Temperatures will hit the 90 degrees between 2-3 p.m. and top out a hair over that mark in the early evening.

Conditions will worse on Friday morning as a large system of precipitation will move into from the coast. Downpours will continue throughout the day with some rumbles of thunder possible. Philadelphia could see as much as 2-4 inches of rain with intense winds.

