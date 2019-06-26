Weather Authority: Hot and sunny Wednesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and sunny day Wednesday with a high of 91 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of 2019.

Temperatures are forecasted to stay in the low 90s for the majority of the week. Conditions are expected to remain dry through Saturday, when afternoon thunderstorms are expected.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Hot and sunny. High: 91 Low: 72

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 92 Low: 72

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 94 Low: 74

SATURDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 91 Low: 73

SUNDAY: AM storms. High: 87 Low: 65