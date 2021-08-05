Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Hot, sunny Friday ahead of beautiful weekend

Published 
Updated 7 mins ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Thursday 6 p.m. update

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and sunny day Friday.

The forecasted high is 90 degrees before we fall back into the 80s to start the weekend Saturday. 

Sunday could mark the start of our next heat wave with 90-degree temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday. 

A high-pressure system is keeping storms offshore. An isolated shower can't be ruled out Sunday.

___

