Weather Authority: Hot, sunny Friday ahead of beautiful weekend

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and sunny day Friday.

The forecasted high is 90 degrees before we fall back into the 80s to start the weekend Saturday.

Sunday could mark the start of our next heat wave with 90-degree temperatures in the forecast through Wednesday.

A high-pressure system is keeping storms offshore. An isolated shower can't be ruled out Sunday.

