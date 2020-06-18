Weather Authority: Humid Friday with scattered showers
PHILADELPHIA - It will be warm and humid to end the week with more unsettled weather. Expect scattered showers and storms right through the weekend.
Patchy fog will start the day, followed by partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.
The region will enjoy a break in the rain on Saturday for the first official day of summer, but storms will return on Sunday for Father's Day.
FRIDAY: Showers, storms. High: 83, Low: 65
SATURDAY: Warm, partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 67
SUNDAY: Storms possible, humid. High: 83, Low: 68
