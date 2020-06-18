Weather Authority: Humid Friday with scattered showers

It will be warm and humid to end the week with more unsettled weather. Expect scattered showers and storms right through the weekend.

Patchy fog will start the day, followed by partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

The region will enjoy a break in the rain on Saturday for the first official day of summer, but storms will return on Sunday for Father's Day.

___

FRIDAY: Showers, storms. High: 83, Low: 65

SATURDAY: Warm, partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 67

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Storms possible, humid. High: 83, Low: 68

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP