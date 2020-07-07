Weather Authority: Humid Tuesday evening leading to humid and warm Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA - Showers and pop-up storms will dissipate as Tuesday evening wears on. The night will be humid.
Wednesday will be warm and humid, much like Tuesday, with a chance of showers and pop-up storms in the afternoon.
Looking ahead, expect the rest of the week bring more of the same hot and humid conditions, along with a chance of showers and storms.
___
