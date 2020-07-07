Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Humid Tuesday evening leading to humid and warm Wednesday

FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority 7-day forecast

Kathy Orr updates the FOX 29 Weather Authority seven-day forecast

PHILADELPHIA - Showers and pop-up storms will dissipate as Tuesday evening wears on. The night will be humid.

Wednesday will be warm and humid, much like Tuesday, with a chance of showers and pop-up storms in the afternoon. 

Looking ahead, expect the rest of the week bring more of the same hot and humid conditions, along with a chance of showers and storms.

