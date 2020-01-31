Weather Authority: Mild Saturday with chance of showers
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia is slated for a mild weekend before even warmer air moves in next week.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
Showers move in on Saturday as a southern pocket of precipitation scrapes past our region. Most of the rain will be seen in the morning hours before the system clears offshore.
Expect a return to seasonable conditions on Sunday with sun and some clouds hovering in the area. A high of 48 is slated across the region with lows dipping into the mid-30s.
Temperatures rise into the 60s for the first part of next week.
__
Advertisement
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47
Saturday: A few showers. High: 46, Low: 36
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 48, Low: 36
Monday: Spring-like. High: 62, Low: 39
__
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP