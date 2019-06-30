Weather Authority: Mild Sunday, heat returns midweek

Philadelphia and surrounding areas will get a break from the heat Sunday, but temperatures will shoot back into the 90s by midweek.

Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy creating comfortable conditions. The high will reach 86 and the low will bottom out around 73. There is a chance of a shower late in the day as a secondary front from yesterday's storm moves through the area.

Monday's forecast looks nearly identical to Sunday. Sunshine and clouds with a high of 87 and a low in the mid-60s.

The 90 degree heat is slated to return to the region Tuesday and hang around through the weekend.

An early look at Fourth of July weather shows a high of 91 and a low of 75 with a chance of showers.