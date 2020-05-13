Weather Authority: Mild, sunny Thursday ahead

The Philadelphia area will experience a mild and sunny Thursday.

High pressure will build off the coast that will bring in warm air the next few days. Some rain and thunderstorms will spoil the summer-like conditions. Showers are expected parts of Friday and the weekend.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 69, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Warmer, p.m. t-storm. High: 85, Low: 60

SATURDAY: a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High: 80, Low: 65

___

