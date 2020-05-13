Weather Authority: Mild, sunny Thursday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area will experience a mild and sunny Thursday.
High pressure will build off the coast that will bring in warm air the next few days. Some rain and thunderstorms will spoil the summer-like conditions. Showers are expected parts of Friday and the weekend.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 69, Low: 44
FRIDAY: Warmer, p.m. t-storm. High: 85, Low: 60
SATURDAY: a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High: 80, Low: 65
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP