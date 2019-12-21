Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Mild temperatures for holiday week

By FOX 29 staff
FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Monday update)

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area will see mild temperatures for the holiday week. Temperatures will continue to hover around 50 degrees.

Sunny skies are expected Christmas Eve, while on Christmas we will see partly cloudy skies.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Traveling up and down the eastern seaboard should not pose any problems.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting a dry pattern until Sunday when there's a chance of showers.  

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 48 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 31

THURSDAY: Partlycloudy. High: 48 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 50 Low: 38

