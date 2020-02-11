The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild Wednesday with rain moving in during the evening hours.

It will be a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 40s. Rain will move into the area after 6 p.m. Wednesday and will continue into Thursday. The Lehigh Valley and Poconos may see a brief rain and snow mix.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday when a high of 33 degrees is forecasted.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 58 Low: 31

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 33 Low: 14

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 33 Low: 26

