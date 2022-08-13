Weather Authority: Mix of clouds and sun to start the week; rain chances slim

A mix of clouds and sun with low humidity and temperatures in the 80s created a nice, tranquil Sunday for most across the Delaware Valley.

Overnight into Monday, temperatures will drop to the low to mid 60s in most locales, under mostly cloudy skies.

Spotty showers may move into the region Monday, but the system has changed course and there won’t be drenching rain to start the week, as once thought. Temperatures should hover around 80, with a mix of clouds and sun, with just a chance of a spotty shower.

The chance of rain for both Monday and Tuesday is only 30 percent. It gets even lower on Wednesday.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 83, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Just a chance of showers. High: 85, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sun, warm. High: 85, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Warm again. High: 87, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 69

SATURDAY: PM chance. High: 89, Low: 72