Weather Authority: Monday to be mostly cloudy with below-average temps ahead of coastal storm

Monday is set to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the lower 40s during daylight hours and back into the 30s overnight.

Throughout the day, temperatures will rise from the cold morning temperatures and conditions will remain the same for most of the day.

Looking ahead, Tuesday morning will feature clearer skies, but the morning will be a lot colder, with temps starting out in the 20s.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a coastal storm will move through the area on Thursday, bringing rain or snow to the Delaware Valley depending on the temperature.

The rain will last into Friday evening and taper out just in time for a sunny, but cold weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Cloudy, cold. High: 43, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Sunny, cold. high: 43, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 42, Low: 27

THURSDAY: Coastal storm. High: 47, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Rainy, milder. High: 51, Low: 46

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 44, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Hanukkah begins. High: 38, Low: 29