Weather Authority: Monday to be seasonable with afternoon showers

After a beautiful spring-like Sunday, Monday will be a seasonable day with showers.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is warning about high levels of allergens in the air Monday, with medium-high levels Tuesday through Thursday.

The morning will be mostly dry until showers move into the area after lunchtime and linger into the evening hours.

After Monday's rain, sunshine will return with slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the rest of the work week is set to be mild and sunny before April 1st sees rain and a significant temperature jump.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 63, Low: 39

TUESDAY: High: 54, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: High: 57, Low: 36

THURSDAY: High: 52, Low: 37

FRIDAY: High: 63, Low: 37

SATURDAY: High: 71, Low: 58

SUNDAY: High: 54, Low: 39