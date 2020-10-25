Weather Authority: Monday to bring fog, spotty showers, and cloudy skies

A cold front that moved through the area over the weekend will bring more rain and cloudy skies to start the week Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for highs in the mid-60s with spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies.

Those conditions will be sticking around through part of the week with cooler temps, clouds, through Thursday. Thursday will also bring another increased risk of showers

Expect highs in mid-to-low 60s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, before we dip back into the 50s on Thursday.

Friday, we should be turning the corner into some more pleasant weather with more sun and temperatures in the upper 50s. However, there will still be a chance of some rain.

