Weather Authority: Morning drizzles ahead of cloudy Monday

Moisture is hanging in the air Monday morning as most of the region experiences early showers.

The precipitation is so light it is hardly showing up on radar but there is plenty of cloud cover as well.

The mist and drizzle will persist throughout the morning before it clears out leaving behind a cloudy day.

A weak cold front will move through again leaving Tuesday looking as cloudy as Monday.

Weather-wise, it will be quite a boring week with the rest of the week continuing much the same until it clears out on Wednesday and Thursday.

