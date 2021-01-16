Weather Authority: Morning rain to give way to partly cloudy skies on Saturday

The overnight rain that impacted much of the area will soon be gone and give way to bits of sunshine.

As the rainfall ushers out, sunshine will return with a mix of cloud coverage and seasonable temperatures in the 40s.

The wind will make for a breezy day though and give way to temperatures that feel as though they are in the 30s.

The favorable conditions will continue on Sunday and remain over the next several days.

___

FRIDAY: p.m. rain. High: 52

SATURDAY: sun returns. High: 47, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45, Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 43, Low: 31

___

