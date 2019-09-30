Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy Monday with seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly cloudy Monday with seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 73 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 93 degrees by Wednesday.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 62

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 81 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 76 Low: 61

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 67 Low: 46