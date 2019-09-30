Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy Monday with seasonable temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly cloudy Monday with seasonable temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 73 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 93 degrees by Wednesday.
The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 62
TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 81 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 76 Low: 61
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 67 Low: 46