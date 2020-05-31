Weather Authority: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the 70s for pleasant Sunday

The last Sunday of May brings beautiful weather area-wide with cool and calm conditions bringing relief from yesterday's heat.

Sunday is expected to be pleasant as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Winds will remain rather light with gusts hovering around 5 mph.

The only downside for the weekend is that pollen counts will be high meaning those who suffer from allergies need to be prepared.

SUNDAY: Cooler, dry. High: 74, Low: 61

MONDAY: Sunshine, clouds. High: 71, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Sunshine, clouds. High: 73, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chances of storms. High: 87, Low: 62

