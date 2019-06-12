Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Wednesday; Thursday rain

The Philadelphia area is slated for mostly sunny Wednesday with low humidity.

Clear skies will kick off the day ahead of increasing clouds in the early evening. Temperatures will reach a high of 78 degrees.

Rain is expected to return to the forecast Thursday with showers in the morning giving way to scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

The weekend is forecasted to remain dry until Sunday, when there is a chance of some morning showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 76 Low: 61

THURSDAY: Rain, scattered thunderstorms. High: 72 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 74 Low: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 66

SUNDAY: AM showers. High: 86 Low: 71