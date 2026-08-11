Search for missing emotional support cat continues at Philadelphia International Airport

The Brief An 8-month-old emotional support cat named Daisy has been missing at Philadelphia International Airport for more than four weeks. Search efforts include scent dogs, airport staff, and local trappers, but Daisy has not yet been found. It is unclear whether the cat reported on a parking deck five days after Daisy went missing was actually her.



The search continues at Philadelphia International Airport for Daisy, an emotional support cat missing for over four weeks, according to airport officials and animal responders.

Efforts ramp up to find missing support cat at airport

What we know:

Daisy, an 8-month-old Lynx Point Siamese, escaped from her carrier near the SEPTA platform by the C-D parking garages at Philadelphia International Airport on July 13, while her owner Meg, a University of Oklahoma graduate student, was traveling to a conference at Johns Hopkins University.

Bonnie Wagner-Westbrook, a certified missing animal responder, is helping in the search for Daisy.

"She has profound issues with anxiety. She hasn't had this cat long, but there have been marked improvements in the way she functions in this cat’s presence," said Wagner-Westbrook.

The cat jumped onto railroad tracks and disappeared as Meg and another student tried to catch her, Wagner-Westbrook said.

"They tried to follow her and catch her and she just simply disappeared. They were more than frantic," said Wagner-Westbrook.

After Daisy disappeared, Meg reached out to Carmen Brothers of Professional Pet Trackers, who brought in a scent-searching dog named Finley, and Wagner-Westbrook, who specializes in finding pets lost at airports. "It took Fin a couple of minutes to pick up the scent trail, but when he did, he was on it," said Wagner-Westbrook.

"When the scent dog came in. It sniffed from here down to A East Baggage Claim, the garage area," said Heather Redfern, Philadelphia International Airport public affairs manager.

Wagner-Westbrook described how the dog followed the scent and led the searchers to an area with tarps and materials, now the main focus of the search, with signs alerting travelers and staff.

The search for Daisy has lasted more than four weeks since she went missing on July 13.

Goodboy Dog Recovery, a local trapper, plans to bring in cameras and feeding stations in hopes of trapping Daisy if she is still in the area. Daisy is microchipped, adding hope that she could be identified quickly if found.

"I want to remain hopeful. We have cats lost upwards of two months or more that we find eventually," said Wagner-Westbrook.

The only reported lead was from a man who found a cat on a parking deck five days after Daisy disappeared, but it could not be confirmed if this was Daisy.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Daisy or has information is encouraged to call 732-735-8345.

What we don't know:

It is still unknown if Daisy is hiding at the airport or if the cat spotted on the parking deck was her. There have been no confirmed sightings since she went missing.