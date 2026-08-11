Brookhaven man wanted for exposing himself at Dollar Tree store in Delaware County: police

The Brief Police are searching for Jhet Larose, 30, of Brookhaven, after an incident inside a Dollar Tree store on Baltimore Pike. Larose is wanted for indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to customers on Aug. 5. Investigators are asking for information about his whereabouts and urge him to turn himself in.



Police have issued an active arrest warrant for Jhet Larose, 30, of Brookhaven, who is charged with indecent exposure after an incident reported on Aug. 5 inside a Dollar Tree store on the 400 block of Baltimore Pike, according to the department.

What we know:

Larose is wanted for exposing himself to customers inside the Dollar Tree on Baltimore Pike, police say.

The incident was reported to police on Aug. 5. He is charged with indecent exposure.

Police are searching for Jhet Larose, 30, of Brookhaven, after an incident inside a Dollar Tree store on Baltimore Pike.

Officials said they want Larose to turn himself in to authorities right away.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Det. Randall Kennedy at 610-544-5507.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the incident or Larose's current location.