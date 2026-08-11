Cheltenham School District launches safety review after football hazing charges

The Brief The Cheltenham School District Board held a meeting in Montgomery County on Tuesday, August 11, after the superintendent resigned less than a week ago. The meeting addressed fallout from criminal charges against four former Cheltenham High School coaches and six players following a year-long hazing investigation. Parents demanded stronger protections for students and the board announced a review of all district safety policies.



The Cheltenham School District Board met Tuesday, August 11, in Montgomery County to address ongoing fallout from a hazing investigation that has led to criminal charges against several Cheltenham High School football coaches and players, according to the district board. This meeting came less than a week after the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Brian Scriven, board officials said.

Board apologizes, details immediate actions in response to crisis

Board President Leah Mulhearn said the past year had been difficult for the district, culminating 13 days ago when charges were brought against four former Cheltenham High School coaches and six players.

Mulhearn called this "a tumultuous year for the district, for our schools, culminating just 13 days ago with criminal charges being brought against four former Cheltenham High School coaches and six players."

Board members addressed the assault of a student that reportedly happened nearly a year ago in an unsupervised locker room in full view of teammates. They acknowledged community concerns about safety and transparency.

"Families are traumatized and the ensuing investigations, first by the district, then by the grand jury, have raised troubling questions about student safety and the way the district and this board have responded throughout the crisis. These events have reached the public trust, and we are deeply sorry for the pain and frustration that has occurred," said Mulhearn.

The board said it accepted Scriven's resignation and has appointed an interim superintendent. Board members stated that all district safety policies will be reviewed for improvements.

"All sports will be assessed. Football will not return until we have addressed this. No matter how long it takes," Mulhearn said.

Public push for safety and new approach at board meeting

During public comment, parents and community members pressed for change. "We now have criminal charges at the high school level and we have children who are leaving our district and their own communities because they don't feel safe at their school. It is not acceptable," one parent said.

Another parent added, "We are demanding a fundamental shift in how our school district operates. The protection, well being and educational excellence of our students must stands as the priority for the district."

The board also announced an independent review of district policies by a law firm, with recommendations expected in 60 days.

What's next:

A law firm will conduct an independent review of district policies and report back with recommendations in 60 days, board officials announced.

What we don't know:

Details about the specific action plan or timeline for changes, the outcome of the criminal cases, and how the interim superintendent plans to address community concerns have not been shared by the board.