Weather Authority: Muggy Tuesday with AM clouds, PM sun

The Philadelphia area is slated for a muggy Tuesday with a mix of morning sun and afternoon clouds.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 85 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the 90s by Wednesday. Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday.

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 85 Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 72

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 65

SATURDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 66