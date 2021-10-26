Weather Authority: Less clouds, rain with gusty winds Wednesday as nor'easter pulls away

Expect occasional showers from the remnants of the nor’easter into early Wednesday morning.

The wind picks up gusting out of the northwest through Wednesday morning. Expect a drier Wednesday with decreasing clouds and diminishing winds.

A coastal flooding advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for Sussex, Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean, and Burlington County.

Thursday is a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 60s.

Rain returns during the day Friday with another storm system moving in expected to bring several rounds of rain. The heaviest rain will likely be Friday late afternoon and evening. A few showers will linger during the day Saturday.

Look for highs around 60 degrees Friday and in the low 60s Saturday.

Rain totals with the next system will likely provide an additional inch of rain.

Right now, Halloween looks dry with highs in the low 60s falling into the 50s for trick or treaters.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then partly sunny, windy. High: 66, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. High: 63, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Rain likely. High: 60, Low: 56

