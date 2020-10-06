Weather Authority: October treat continues as a cool Tuesday night leads to a beautiful Wednesday

Another beautiful autumn day reigned with mostly clear skies and highs in the upper 60s throughout most of the region.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says southerly winds are keeping temperatures mild. Wednesday might see gustier winds with warmer temperatures, into the upper 70s. The Delaware Valley could see a temperature rise of 20 degrees from morning to afternoon.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

It should be a relatively dry week and looking ahead to the weekend, we can expect a few more clouds in the sky, as well as highs in the mid-to-low 70s. Late Friday into early Saturday, Hurricane Delta should make landfall and there will be a clearer picture of the storm's path. The region could see some rain from the storm.

