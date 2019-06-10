Weather Authority: Off-and-on rain Monday; PM thunderstorms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Monday to kick off the week.

Rain showers are in store for the morning, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Sunshine will return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, though mixed with cloud coverage.

Thunderstorms are expected to return to the forecast Thursday.

MONDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 86 Low: 70

TUESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 86 Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 83 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 65