Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Monday with warm temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday with warm temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 85 degrees.

A weak cold front will bring a few showers overnight. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures are in store for the rest of the week.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 85 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 78 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 72 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79 Low: 57