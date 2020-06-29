Weather Authority: Partly sunny skies with PM storm chance Tuesday

The heat is sticking around for your Tuesday with a high of 86.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects partly sunny skies with a chance of a PM shower.

Temperatures remain in the 80s for most of the week until jumping up into the 90s Friday.

For the latest forecasts, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

TUESDAY:

Low: 70. High: 86.

Advertisement

SHORE: 81

WEDNESDAY:

Low: 69. High: 85.

SHORE: 81

THURSDAY:

Low: 69. High: 89.

FRIDAY:

Low: 71. High: 93.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP