Weather Authority: Partly sunny skies with PM storm chance Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - The heat is sticking around for your Tuesday with a high of 86.
FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects partly sunny skies with a chance of a PM shower.
Temperatures remain in the 80s for most of the week until jumping up into the 90s Friday.
TUESDAY:
Low: 70. High: 86.
SHORE: 81
WEDNESDAY:
Low: 69. High: 85.
SHORE: 81
THURSDAY:
Low: 69. High: 89.
FRIDAY:
Low: 71. High: 93.
