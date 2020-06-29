Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Partly sunny skies with PM storm chance Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - The heat is sticking around for your Tuesday with a high of 86.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects partly sunny skies with a chance of a PM shower.

Temperatures remain in the 80s for most of the week until jumping up into the 90s Friday.

TUESDAY:  

Low: 70. High: 86.

 SHORE: 81

WEDNESDAY: 

Low:  69.  High: 85.

 SHORE: 81

THURSDAY: 

Low: 69.  High: 89.

FRIDAY: 

Low: 71.  High: 93.

