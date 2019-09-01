Weather Authority: Pleasant Sunday ahead of possible Labor Day storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Precipitation is expected to threaten the forecast on Labor Day with some afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s through Tuesday before rising to 90 degrees by mid-week.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 67

MONDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 67

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 86 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 71 Low: 59