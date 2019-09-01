Weather Authority: Pleasant Sunday ahead of possible Labor Day storms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.
Precipitation is expected to threaten the forecast on Labor Day with some afternoon thunderstorms.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s through Tuesday before rising to 90 degrees by mid-week.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 67
Advertisement
MONDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 67
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 86 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 71 Low: 59