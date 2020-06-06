Weather Authority: Pleasant Sunday with sunshine wraps up weekend

Philadelphia and surrounding areas will enjoy a pleasant wrap up to the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will fall below 80 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

The thick humidity the region has experienced over the last several days will end on Sunday with calm conditions and a high of 79 degrees.

Temperatures will return to the 80s on Monday with sun and clouds and conditions will remain summer-like until Thursday.

A chance of late-week showers could threaten to washout the weekend.

SUNDAY : Less humid, sunny. High: 79, Low: 60

MONDAY : Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 57

TUESDAY : Sunshine & clouds. High: 85, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & warm. High: 85, Low: 66

