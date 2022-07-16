Weather Authority: Pop-up storms reign throughout Saturday night into Sunday

After a cloudy Saturday, the pop-up showers of Saturday afternoon will continue into Sunday and most of next week.

Sunday will remain mainly dry, with just a very few pop-up showers and highs that will reach the upper 80s, under cloudy skies.

The humidity increases Sunday, reaching an uncomfortable level Monday, with temperatures heading higher beginning Monday.

Next week looks to be hot and humid, with a third heatwave on the horizon.

___

SATURDAY NIGHT: Pop-up storms. Low: 69

SUNDAY: A few storms. High: 88, Low: 72

MONDAY: Many storms. High: 90, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Still humid. High: 92, Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter. High: 96, Low: 78

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 96, Low: 76

FRIDAY: Still hot and humid. High: 94, Low: 76