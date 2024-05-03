2 injured in shootings that happened a block apart in Pottstown: police

article

Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings in Pottstown Thursday night that investigators say happened just a block apart.

Officers from the Pottstown Police Department were called to the intersection of Beech and North Evans streets around 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a 24-year-old man on the front porch of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, investigators said.

The man told police he was entering the front door of his apartment when he heard gunshots, then realized he was shot in the back.

Investigators do not believe the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

While investigating the shooting, officers were called to another shooting a block away at the intersection of Beech and North Franklin streets.

Police found an 18-year-old lying on the front porch of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, investigators said.

The victim told police he did not know what happened and was going to a nearby store when someone started shooting at him.

He was taken to a local trauma center and is expected to recover.

No arrests were reported in either shooting. Investigators have not said if the shootings were related.