Weather Authority: Rain ahead with mild temperatures

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild but rainy Saturday.

Precipitation will move into the region on Saturday morning and dump anywhere between 1.5 inches and 2 inches of rain. Showers are slated to begin around 9 a.m. and last throughout the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain has been issued for Northampton County, Lehigh County, Carbon County and Monroe County.

The sloppy weather will move out of the region Sunday and bring a return to sunny, breezy conditions. Sunday will peak at 47 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

___

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 53

Saturday: Rainy, mild. High: 55, Low: 41

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 47, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 46, Low: 33

___

