Weather Authority: Rain early gives way to clearing skies, cooler temps as front slides off coast

Thursday has been damp and dreary as the cold front to the west makes its way across the region.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says there are several hours of scattered showers and gusty thunderstorms, though the severe weather is minimal, due to all the cloud cover throughout the day.

Overnight into Friday morning, with the frontal boundary clearing the coast, temperatures should drop into the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs and into the lower 50s in Philadelphia in South Jersey, under clearing skies.

Friday will be a beautiful day to head to Citizens Bank Park to catch the Phillies take on Atlanta. Skies will be clear, with temperatures hitting the mid-60s.

Saturday will be equally beautiful and slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday will see clouds on the increase and highs topping out in the lower 70s, but by the 8:20 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles take on Dallas, temps will be in the lower 60s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain early, then clearing skies. Low: 53

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 73, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High: 71, Low: 55

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 65, Low: 44

TUESDAY: Much cooler. High: 53, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Fall chill. High: 54, Low: 39