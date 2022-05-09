Weather Authority: Rain is finally on the way out for sunny, breezy spring Monday

The week is off to a good start as spring weather finds its way back into the forecast.

Rain leaves with the weekend, but wind is still here to stay. A windy Monday morning with will make it feel chillier than it is with wind gusts reaching 20 mph.

You may need a jacket this morning, but don't forget the shades this afternoon!

The sun is back as temperatures are expected to hit the upper 60s.

And spring weather is here to stay for the first couple days this week, with more sun and highs hitting 70 degrees.

___

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 68

TUESDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 74, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 75, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 77, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Warmer, showers. High: 79, Low: 63