Weather Authority: Rain is finally on the way out for sunny, breezy spring Monday
PHILADELPHIA - The week is off to a good start as spring weather finds its way back into the forecast.
Rain leaves with the weekend, but wind is still here to stay. A windy Monday morning with will make it feel chillier than it is with wind gusts reaching 20 mph.
You may need a jacket this morning, but don't forget the shades this afternoon!
The sun is back as temperatures are expected to hit the upper 60s.
DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app
And spring weather is here to stay for the first couple days this week, with more sun and highs hitting 70 degrees.
___
MONDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 68
TUESDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 49
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 49
THURSDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 74, Low: 54
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 75, Low: 58
SATURDAY: Showers. High: 77, Low: 63
Advertisement
SUNDAY: Warmer, showers. High: 79, Low: 63