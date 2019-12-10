Weather Authority: Rain to transition to wet snow Wednesday

Temperatures will reach a high of around 59 degrees Tuesday before dropping below 40 degrees Wednesday.

Rain Tuesday will transition into snow Wednesday morning, leaving between a grassy coating to an inch.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s through Thursday before bumping back up to the 50s by Friday.

More precipitation is expected in the form of some showers Friday and Saturday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 59 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: AM snow. High: 39 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 49 Low: 46

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 55 Low: 43