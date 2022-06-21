Weather Authority: Rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of warm weekend

Wednesday has been overcast and a little stormy, as forecasted, but severe weather will stay to the west of the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says temperatures will remain cool overnight, dipping into the mid to lower 60s.

Rain chances continue to climb into the overnight, with the morning commute looking damp. Plan extra travel time as you head into work Thursday morning.

Rain should begin to taper off by lunchtime. Temperatures Thursday should top out in the mid 70s.

Warmer temps make a comeback Friday, while the weekend should see highs reaching 90 or above both days.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Rain moves in. Low: 64

THURSDAY: Gradual clearing. High: 74, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Warming up. High: 84, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 90, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Summer sizzle. High: 92, Low: 72

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 64